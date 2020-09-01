How to love!

The Bible tells us that God is love. But what is love? And is there a way that we can determine whether someone is showing the sort of Godly love attributed to the Holy Spirit? This isn't the romantic love depicted in so many movies and novels. This is the sort of love that inspires us to lay down our lives for our fellow human beings. Do you want to know how to show love in your life...real love, in order to get closer to God and others? If so, the message in this video may be the inspiration you need.