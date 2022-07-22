Dr. Robert Malone Smacks Down Fauci and Says The Vaccine Is An Attack By The CCP

Dr. Malone is clearly fed up with the lies. He knows he is on the side of truth and isn't afraid to speak the truth.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

War Room Pandemic - Dr Robert Malone: Fauci Profits Lifetime Payouts From Covid Vaccines

https://rumble.com/v1d5ls9-dr-robert-malone-fauci-profits-lifetime-payouts-from-covid-vaccines.html





War Room Pandemic - Dr Robert Malone - The Government Lies on Covid

https://rumble.com/v1d5lm5-dr-robert-malone-the-government-lies-on-covid.html