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Be on the Right Side of History | Kate Sherimani
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64 views • April 14, 2021
Wow! Truth Bombs from Kate Shemirani!
The Vaccines are a Kill Jab. Kate tells those who are still complicit to, "be on the right side of history", because people are being named, nurses are stepping up, the truth is coming out because they #DareToThink. We support these amazing nurses and whistleblowers!
Co-Founders Dr Kevin Corbett and Kate Shemirani have created the British Nursing Alliance for qualified nurses who have or want to speak out, with a view to forming a new nursing register for those who are taking this risk.
Qualified Nurses can join here:
https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
By: Fiona Rose Diamond
Original url: https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/141
The Vaccines are a Kill Jab. Kate tells those who are still complicit to, "be on the right side of history", because people are being named, nurses are stepping up, the truth is coming out because they #DareToThink. We support these amazing nurses and whistleblowers!
Co-Founders Dr Kevin Corbett and Kate Shemirani have created the British Nursing Alliance for qualified nurses who have or want to speak out, with a view to forming a new nursing register for those who are taking this risk.
Qualified Nurses can join here:
https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
By: Fiona Rose Diamond
Original url: https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/141
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