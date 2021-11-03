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The Biology of White Knighting
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11 views • November 03, 2021
My wife is the definition of a keeper, but I’ve completely friend-zoned her. Is just a friendship good enough for a long-lasting romantic relationship? Is such a relationship a good ground for raising healthy children? Or is there a way to reignite the feeling?
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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