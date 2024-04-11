Create New Account
Low Flying Orange Dispersing Aircraft Over Me 4/9/24 -- CALIFORNIA
Alex Hammer
I had a little trouble with the focus here...and the camera shut off suddenly before I was done...yet the battery was still good....weird. Last night I was looking at the sky and thinking how nice it was not seeing any lines over us. I was under the eves of my house and stepped out to get a full view of the sky. Suddenly I saw the bright orange bars over me....which were the trails. I hadn't see trails during the whole eclipse deal...but maybe it was because they knew many were looking at the sky. It was sad to see this one....and it was NOT the sun making this orange color. Also look at the very strange DNA type for formations this trail left near the end of it.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

