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Marc Gray : Colloque des 4-5 mai 2019 à Namur
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112 views • March 15, 2022
Marc Gray : Colloque des 4-5 mai 2019 à Namur
Un flashback inédit, sur un tour de magie en direct, réduire le temps sur cette ligne de temps alors qu’il ne nous en reste plus beaucoup pour nous réveiller! Des sujets qui auraient dû prendre une journée entière minimum à développer….. tout condensé en 1H51!
https://freedomufos.com/interviews-marc-gray/les-sentiers-du-reel/
Un flashback inédit, sur un tour de magie en direct, réduire le temps sur cette ligne de temps alors qu’il ne nous en reste plus beaucoup pour nous réveiller! Des sujets qui auraient dû prendre une journée entière minimum à développer….. tout condensé en 1H51!
https://freedomufos.com/interviews-marc-gray/les-sentiers-du-reel/
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