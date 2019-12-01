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Christopher Langan Interview (2001)
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70 views • December 01, 2019
Christopher Michael Langan (born March 25, 1952) is an American horse rancher. In 1999, as part of an interview Langan conducted with ABC's 20/20, a neuropsychologist administered an IQ test and remarked that Langan had the highest IQ score he'd encountered in 25 years. Langan's IQ has been estimated by various sources to be between 195 and 210, and he has been described as "the smartest man in America" as well as "the smartest man in the world" by some journalists.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

(((They))) speak in CODE (((GEMATRIA))):
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rhesus Factor Antigen = 223 (LCH Kabbalah) & 223 (LCH Kabbalah)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proteins = 136 (ALW Kabbalah) & 136 (KFW Kabbalah)
Binary Code = 136 (ALW Kabbalah) & 136 (KFW Kabbalah)
Master Mason = 136 (ALW Kabbalah) & 136 (KFW Kabbalah)
Joe Biden = 136 (ALW Kabbalah) & 136 (KFW Kabbalah)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rhesus Factor Antigen = 255 (ALW Kabbalah) & 271 (KFW Kabbalah)
Curse of the billy goat = 255 (ALW Kabbalah) & 271 (KFW Kabbalah)
software application = 255 (ALW Kabbalah) & 271 (KFW Kabbalah)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rhesus Factor Antigen 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Architects of Society 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Pythagorus and Euclid 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Lying sacks of dogshit 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Expect the Unexpected 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Global Currency Reset 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Breton Bay Golf Course 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
Curse of the billy goat 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
software application 88 (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday The Thirteenth -- (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
The Synagogue of Satan -- (Full Reduction) 223 (English Ordinal) 888 (Satanic)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Keywords
solutionschristopher-langansmartest-man-in-the-worldrhesus-factor-antigen
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