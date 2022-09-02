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Dollars & Dissent Countering Woke Destruction with a New Economy
High Hopes
High Hopes
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228 views • September 02, 2022

Glenn Beck.


August 31, 2022 WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

The blurring of government, Big Tech, Big Finance, and left-wing ideology has created a "woke industrial complex" that does not tolerate dissent. So if conservatives can't participate in the economy without being flagged or harassed, it's time to create a new "parallel economy" where everyone is welcome. Glenn sits down with fellow pioneers of the parallel economy to discuss what's being created and what must happen next: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, whose company Strive Asset Management is sending an ultimatum to woke investors like BlackRock; "The Right Stuff" co-founder Daniel Huff, who's creating a dating app without the leftist nonsense; and BlazeTV contributor Eric July, whose new comic book company Rippaverse Comics is taking Marvel and DC by storm.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKDJOZLRFg4


Keywords
big techgovernmentwokefascismtyrannydestructionglenn beckfinancedissentdollarsblackrocknew economyparallel economyleftist ideologyultimatumvivek ramaswamycounteringbig financedaniel hufferic july
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