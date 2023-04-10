Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 44-Is Revelation 10:6 Referring to 1844 As The End Of The 2300 Days

In Revelation 10:6, last part of the verse says "that there should be time no longer". Is this referring to 1844 as the end of the 2300 prophetic days? Could it be that the 42 months in Revelation 13:5 are literally 3.5 years or does it also refer to prophetic days?
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.