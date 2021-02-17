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UK Column News - 17th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 17th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/2u_Ny106bYM

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.

00:39​ - The Government Knew The Vaccine Risk For Vulnerable People?

Sources:
**********

ONS Excess Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3k957Nf

JCVI Report: - https://bit.ly/3dmC0o7




07:33​ - Regional Command Headquarters Vaccine Hesitancy Combat

Sources:
***********

RC Website: - https://cutt.ly/4k8ic3U

Lt Col Ash Ashbridge SSAFA Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/SSAFA/status/1258464114193715200

Isaac Spring Profile: - https://archive.is/VHfFB





21:36​ - No Jab No Job?

Sources:
***********

B&F Article: - https://cutt.ly/4k8xEMR

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/79uIV

P&M Article: - https://archive.is/kcX66



24:11​ - Visiting Pods



28:20​ - German Evidence of Vaccine Related Problems

Sources:
***********

FA Article 001: https://bit.ly/2NEOvkg

GMX Timeline: - https://cutt.ly/wk8EbAT

Global Research Article: https://bit.ly/3s4Rkdk

UK Column GAVI Search: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/GAVI

RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3u6b9CE

DN Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/Yk8TizD

DN Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3dl2zdc

Le Vif Article: - https://cutt.ly/zk8Yion

Brussels Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3asIoIq

BI Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ny9hC3

Resident Article: - https://cutt.ly/8k8UurD





37:05​ - NHS Privatisation By The Backdoor

Sources:
***********

A&K Blog Post: - https://cutt.ly/0k8UENS

AT Medics Limited: - https://cutt.ly/ek8U3k0

Centene Website: - https://www.centene.com/

NY Times Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ui08hQ





40:37​ - German Court Challenge To COVID Lockdowns

Sources:
**********

Corman Drosten Review Report: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/

Newsletter 355: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/fuellmich/

Weimar Ruling: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/weimar_ruling/

SCA Resources: - https://corona-ausschuss.de/

SCA Video Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4w_Ib8u8KHz4scjs-W2vw

Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/VE8EE




48:09​ - No Smoke Without Fire And The RiO Gulag: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yoLBTlUFDQ&;t=0s



48:39​ - GP Remuneration Isn't Always What It Seems



50:24: - Russian Stepping Up Strategic Capability As Problems In ME Escalate



Sources:
***********

ME Monitor Article: - https://bit.ly/2OOFNQT




01:01:09​ - Lord Sumption Warning



Sources:
***********

Telegraph Opinion Piece: - https://archive.is/LmqSU




01:08:01​ - David Laity - Operation Meadow Reveals Police Whitewash To Protect The Banks Interests
Keywords
vaccinestexasrussiaarmypandemicsyriadeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirusfreezesocial distancinghesitancypodssumption
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