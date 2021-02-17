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UK Column News - 17th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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427 views • February 19, 2021
UK Column News - 17th February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/2u_Ny106bYM
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
00:39 - The Government Knew The Vaccine Risk For Vulnerable People?
Sources:
**********
ONS Excess Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3k957Nf
JCVI Report: - https://bit.ly/3dmC0o7
07:33 - Regional Command Headquarters Vaccine Hesitancy Combat
Sources:
***********
RC Website: - https://cutt.ly/4k8ic3U
Lt Col Ash Ashbridge SSAFA Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/SSAFA/status/1258464114193715200
Isaac Spring Profile: - https://archive.is/VHfFB
21:36 - No Jab No Job?
Sources:
***********
B&F Article: - https://cutt.ly/4k8xEMR
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/79uIV
P&M Article: - https://archive.is/kcX66
24:11 - Visiting Pods
28:20 - German Evidence of Vaccine Related Problems
Sources:
***********
FA Article 001: https://bit.ly/2NEOvkg
GMX Timeline: - https://cutt.ly/wk8EbAT
Global Research Article: https://bit.ly/3s4Rkdk
UK Column GAVI Search: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/GAVI
RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3u6b9CE
DN Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/Yk8TizD
DN Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3dl2zdc
Le Vif Article: - https://cutt.ly/zk8Yion
Brussels Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3asIoIq
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ny9hC3
Resident Article: - https://cutt.ly/8k8UurD
37:05 - NHS Privatisation By The Backdoor
Sources:
***********
A&K Blog Post: - https://cutt.ly/0k8UENS
AT Medics Limited: - https://cutt.ly/ek8U3k0
Centene Website: - https://www.centene.com/
NY Times Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ui08hQ
40:37 - German Court Challenge To COVID Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
Corman Drosten Review Report: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/
Newsletter 355: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/fuellmich/
Weimar Ruling: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/weimar_ruling/
SCA Resources: - https://corona-ausschuss.de/
SCA Video Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4w_Ib8u8KHz4scjs-W2vw
Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/VE8EE
48:09 - No Smoke Without Fire And The RiO Gulag: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yoLBTlUFDQ&;t=0s
48:39 - GP Remuneration Isn't Always What It Seems
50:24: - Russian Stepping Up Strategic Capability As Problems In ME Escalate
Sources:
***********
ME Monitor Article: - https://bit.ly/2OOFNQT
01:01:09 - Lord Sumption Warning
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Opinion Piece: - https://archive.is/LmqSU
01:08:01 - David Laity - Operation Meadow Reveals Police Whitewash To Protect The Banks Interests
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/2u_Ny106bYM
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
00:39 - The Government Knew The Vaccine Risk For Vulnerable People?
Sources:
**********
ONS Excess Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3k957Nf
JCVI Report: - https://bit.ly/3dmC0o7
07:33 - Regional Command Headquarters Vaccine Hesitancy Combat
Sources:
***********
RC Website: - https://cutt.ly/4k8ic3U
Lt Col Ash Ashbridge SSAFA Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/SSAFA/status/1258464114193715200
Isaac Spring Profile: - https://archive.is/VHfFB
21:36 - No Jab No Job?
Sources:
***********
B&F Article: - https://cutt.ly/4k8xEMR
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/79uIV
P&M Article: - https://archive.is/kcX66
24:11 - Visiting Pods
28:20 - German Evidence of Vaccine Related Problems
Sources:
***********
FA Article 001: https://bit.ly/2NEOvkg
GMX Timeline: - https://cutt.ly/wk8EbAT
Global Research Article: https://bit.ly/3s4Rkdk
UK Column GAVI Search: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/GAVI
RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3u6b9CE
DN Article 001: - https://cutt.ly/Yk8TizD
DN Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3dl2zdc
Le Vif Article: - https://cutt.ly/zk8Yion
Brussels Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3asIoIq
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/2Ny9hC3
Resident Article: - https://cutt.ly/8k8UurD
37:05 - NHS Privatisation By The Backdoor
Sources:
***********
A&K Blog Post: - https://cutt.ly/0k8UENS
AT Medics Limited: - https://cutt.ly/ek8U3k0
Centene Website: - https://www.centene.com/
NY Times Article: - https://nyti.ms/3ui08hQ
40:37 - German Court Challenge To COVID Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
Corman Drosten Review Report: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/
Newsletter 355: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/fuellmich/
Weimar Ruling: -
http://enformtk.u-aizu.ac.jp/howard/weimar_ruling/
SCA Resources: - https://corona-ausschuss.de/
SCA Video Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt4w_Ib8u8KHz4scjs-W2vw
Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/VE8EE
48:09 - No Smoke Without Fire And The RiO Gulag: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yoLBTlUFDQ&;t=0s
48:39 - GP Remuneration Isn't Always What It Seems
50:24: - Russian Stepping Up Strategic Capability As Problems In ME Escalate
Sources:
***********
ME Monitor Article: - https://bit.ly/2OOFNQT
01:01:09 - Lord Sumption Warning
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Opinion Piece: - https://archive.is/LmqSU
01:08:01 - David Laity - Operation Meadow Reveals Police Whitewash To Protect The Banks Interests
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