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Moronic: Never-Ending Story
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320 views • December 02, 2021
Viruses are virtually impossible to stop.
Our ‘leaders’ claim this is a pandemic of the unvaxxed; and left-wing media outlets are acting terrified of the Omicron scariant.
This is not a cycle any democracy can survive.
It now means more spying on you.
How much longer will Americans tolerate this?
We should be prepared for tyranny to happen here.
Power-hungry Dems will only intensify lockdowns.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284768003001
Our ‘leaders’ claim this is a pandemic of the unvaxxed; and left-wing media outlets are acting terrified of the Omicron scariant.
This is not a cycle any democracy can survive.
It now means more spying on you.
How much longer will Americans tolerate this?
We should be prepared for tyranny to happen here.
Power-hungry Dems will only intensify lockdowns.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6284768003001
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