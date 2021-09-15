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🇫🇷✊🏻 ANTI PHARMA-FASCISTIC DNA MANIPULATING VACCINE DEMONSTRATORS INVADE A TRAIN STATION
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102 views • September 15, 2021
🇫🇷✊🏻 ANTI PHARMA-FASCISTIC DNA MANIPULATING VACCINE DEMONSTRATORS INVADE A TRAIN STATION
👉🏻 In Marseille, a demonstration against the vaccine passport got out of hand: demonstrators forced their way through a police blockade and entered the Gare Saint-Charles, Marseille's main train station.
🔎 The demonstrators denounced the fact that non-vaccinated people could not take the train since the introduction of the vaccine passport.
👉🏻 In Marseille, a demonstration against the vaccine passport got out of hand: demonstrators forced their way through a police blockade and entered the Gare Saint-Charles, Marseille's main train station.
🔎 The demonstrators denounced the fact that non-vaccinated people could not take the train since the introduction of the vaccine passport.
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