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Γ.Αδαλής: Κύκλωμα Μυτιλήνης, Απόπειρες Δολοφονίας, ΕΥΠ & Κατάσκοποι | 11/9/2020 επιλογές αποσπάσματα
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89 views • September 11, 2020
Επιλεγμένα αποσπάσματα από 40λεπτη συνέντευξη του στο Focus FM 103.6 στη Δ.Μποτίτση. Με πολλές αποκαλύψεις γύρω από το αποκαλούμενο ως "μεταναστευτικό" και το ποιοί το καθοδηγούν. Η Μυτιλήνη έχει επιλεγεί ως τόπος χωρίς σημαία και κέντρο του κυκλώματος διακίνησης εμπορίου ανθρώπων καταγγέλλει ο κ. Αδαλής που έχει διατελέσει ανεξάρτητος σύμβουλος στο Δήμο Μυτιλήνης και κατάγεται από το νησί.
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