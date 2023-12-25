They Shall Cast Out Demons Episode 2

Throughout the New Testament Scriptures, we repeatedly see Jesus and His disciples in conflict with demons and unclean spirits. Can You Fix This? is the second episode of Scott’s examination of Jesus’ declaration that those who believed the gospel would cast out demons (or devils). In this second episode, Scott observes how far the body of Christ has strayed from Jesus’ instruction. Although Jesus at Mark 16:17 first listed casting out demons as a sign which would follow (or accompany) those who believe the gospel message, most who profess themselves to be Christian have never cast out a demon, nor have they ever seen it addressed by the leadership in their local congregations. As the apostles in the previous episode, full of cowardice, were found by Jesus hiding behind closed doors in fear of the Jewish authorities, most Christians in the West likewise cowardly avoid confrontation with demons, many denying their existence. Ignoring or denying problems does not make them go away. Jesus said that the casting out of demons was a sign that would accompany those who believed the gospel message. If you call yourself a Christian, yet you’ve never cast out a demon, one might rightly question if you really “believe.” When confronted by a demon, my question to you is: “Can You Fix This?”

Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv

Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv

Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064

Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:

http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

Financial support can be given electronically at:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23