💥Israeli strikes on Tehran - then Ceasefire agreement, has started

💥🇮🇷 Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Trump’s ceasefire sure has a lot of explosions...

FM Araghchi of Iran, posted ceasefire just about 30 minutes ago.

His words from post, announcing ceasefire:

The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.



Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.

https://x.com/araghchi/status/1937315583525036108



Previous additions:

Iraqi channels report that sabotage operations have hit several sites in Baghdad and surrounding areas, targeting key facilities that had been monitoring Iraqi airspace throughout the Israeli asault on Iran.

🐻 So just before the alleged ceasefire started, Israel bombed the nice districts of Tehran and took out Iraq’s eyes.

Adding:

Explosion reported at Baghdad International Airport! Casualties reported!

Adding:

An explosion has been reported in the town of Khalis, located in Iraq’s Diyala province.

Adding:

There are reports of multiple military bases in Iraq under attack!

Adding:

U.S. Aircraft Spotted Over Baghdad International Airport

Adding:

Iranian Media: The most intense air defense operation in Tehran since the start of the Zionist regime's aggression took place tonight.

Adding:

Preliminary reports indicate that the runway at Baghdad Airport is out of service.

Adding:

Explosions heard at Balad Airbase, north of Baghdad.