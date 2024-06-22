CBS DELETES SEGMENT AFTER MOST EMBARRASSING BIDEN REPORTING IN HISTORY ☭ CHEAP FAKE

CBS Forced to Delete Segment After Most Embarrassing Biden Reporting in History Exposed On-Air





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/cbs-forced-delete-segment-embarrassing-biden-reporting-history/





Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0wCcpTkEPj8b/





Was curious as to whether Ratchety Anne actually came up with this ungainly phrase; no, according to PolitiFact:





‘Cheap fake’ is not new terminology





Misinformation researchers first coined the term "cheap fake" in 2019, as "deepfake" videos made with artificial intelligence grew more popular. Cheap fakes are real videos that have been manually edited with low-cost, easy-to-access tools or taken out of context.





Some social media users falsely claimed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invented the term "cheap fake."





After showing footage of Jean-Pierre talking about the spree of edited Biden clips, the narrator in a June 18 Instagram video said, "Cheap fake videos? Did she just make that up? That’s not even a word or a thing. … They’re telling you guys that those videos are fake and manipulated when it is raw footage not tampered with at all."





Creators of cheap fakes use techniques such as slowing or speeding footage, cropping or zooming in on videos, and clipping parts of videos to omit the full context.





By contrast, "deepfake" videos are typically more sophisticated because they are created with AI technology. Deepfakes can be real videos manipulated by AI, or videos produced entirely by AI.





Darren Linvill, a Clemson University communication professor specializing in social media disinformation, said cheap fakes have several advantages over other tools of disinformation. Those include being easy to create and difficult for social media platforms to regulate because they often don’t violate the platforms’ rules, said Linvill, who also serves as co-director of Clemson’s Media Forensics Hub. Meta’s Third Party Fact-Checking program, for instance, does not apply to politicians.





"Third, and perhaps most importantly, cheap fakes can take easy advantage of human psychology. If I believe that either Trump or Biden are old and losing their faculties, seeing even a brief piece of video that supports that belief will quickly reinforce it and entrench it," Linvill said.





https://www.politifact.com/article/2024/jun/21/cheap-fake-videos-and-the-phrase-itself-take-2024/