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MY EYE SURGEON WAS GIVEN GAG ORDER, AFTER MY EYES BEING INVOLUNTARILY IMPLANTED
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234 views • January 30, 2021
I was involuntarily implanted, with Carlyle Group's company QinetiQ's ocular implants ... My eye surgeon was given a gag order, & will go to prison, if she speaks about this fact.
ISRAEL DID 911 ; http://www.911missinglinks.com ,,, ISRAEL, MOSSAD, & JFK's MURDER ; http://www.afrocubaweb.com/news/mossadjfk.htm ,,, SCHLUND Vs. BUSH ; http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/06.html
ISRAEL DID 911 ; http://www.911missinglinks.com ,,, ISRAEL, MOSSAD, & JFK's MURDER ; http://www.afrocubaweb.com/news/mossadjfk.htm ,,, SCHLUND Vs. BUSH ; http://www.truedemocracy.net/td-9/06.html
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