Many Christians have not understood the meaning of the two Covenants in relation to the Law of God and mistakenly equate the first Covenant with the Law. Pastor John looks at the New Testament passages which speak about the Law, specifically, what parts of the Law were abolished and which still stand?

There has been a concerted effort by pastors, evangelists and Bible teachers over the years to eradicate the Law from the church resulting in the establishment of false doctrine. Pastor John examines these cherry picked verses and how they have been taken out of context and used to deceive ignorant Christians who do not study the Word of God. Are you walking in holiness and blessed by obeying God's commandments?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1248.pdf

RLJ-1248 -- JULY 25, 2010

Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 7C: Defending the Bible

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