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THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM HEADS TO MISSISSIPPI from theHIghwire.com
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94 views • October 21, 2021
THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM HEADS TO MISSISSIPPI
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-fight-for-freedom-heads-to-mississippi/
Last week Del joined “The Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights and Medical Freedom” along with several of the country’s leading medical freedom fighters in Jackson, MS in the fight against government tyranny. Take a look.
POSTED: October 18, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-fight-for-freedom-heads-to-mississippi/
Last week Del joined “The Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights and Medical Freedom” along with several of the country’s leading medical freedom fighters in Jackson, MS in the fight against government tyranny. Take a look.
POSTED: October 18, 2021
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