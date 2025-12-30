Satanic Rock Music Exposed From A Bible Believing Christian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HELL'S BELLS: Dangers of Rock 'N Roll (Original Classic) - The immortal 1989 classic that exposed the dark occult underbelly of rock music to a whole generation of youth. Hell's Bells examines the relationship of rock music to sex, violence, suicide, drug use, rebellion, the occult, and other sinful activities running rampant in modern culture to prove that there is a satanic agenda working behind the scenes of the music industry. All credit for this video goes to Eric Holmberg, founder of Reel to Real Ministries.