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NSA Spying: They're Trying to Make Warrantless Surveillance Permanent
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169 views • August 19, 2019
Earlier this year, it was reported that a massive call records program was no longer being used and was probably going to be scrapped. But in yet another flip-fop, the administration is pushing congress for a permanent renewal of the mass surveillance programs started under the Patriot Act and then amended under the USA Freedom Act.
Path to Liberty: August 19, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Trump Administration Asks Congress to Reauthorize N.S.A.’s Deactivated Call Records Program
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/15/us/politics/trump-nsa-call-records-program.html
Disputed N.S.A. Phone Program Is Shut Down, Aide Says
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/04/us/politics/nsa-phone-records-program-shut-down.html
Trevor Timm on Twitter
https://twitter.com/trevortimm/status/1162375764890869765
NSA reportedly recommends retiring phone surveillance program
https://www.cnet.com/news/nsa-reportedly-recommends-retiring-phone-surveillance-program/
Ending the NSA’s Massive Phone Spying Program Would Be a Good Start — But There’s a Lot More to Do
https://www.aclu.org/blog/national-security/privacy-and-surveillance/ending-nsas-massive-phone-spying-program-would-be
NSA asks Congress to permanently reauthorize spying program that was so shambolic, the snoops had shut it down
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/08/16/spying_reauthorization_coats/
Full Letter to Congress
https://regmedia.co.uk/2019/08/16/coats-congress-215-spying.pdf
Don't Believe Reports Claiming NSA Surveillance Shut Down
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/03/dont-believe-reports-claiming-nsa-surveillance-shut-down-good-morning-liberty-03-06-19/
Trump signs bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance program
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-cyber-surveillance/trump-signs-bill-renewing-nsas-internet-surveillance-program-idUSKBN1F82MK
Congress Fails to Rein in Warrantless Surveillance. Again
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/06/congress-fails-to-rein-in-warrantless-surveillance-again/
Path to Liberty: August 19, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Trump Administration Asks Congress to Reauthorize N.S.A.’s Deactivated Call Records Program
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/15/us/politics/trump-nsa-call-records-program.html
Disputed N.S.A. Phone Program Is Shut Down, Aide Says
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/04/us/politics/nsa-phone-records-program-shut-down.html
Trevor Timm on Twitter
https://twitter.com/trevortimm/status/1162375764890869765
NSA reportedly recommends retiring phone surveillance program
https://www.cnet.com/news/nsa-reportedly-recommends-retiring-phone-surveillance-program/
Ending the NSA’s Massive Phone Spying Program Would Be a Good Start — But There’s a Lot More to Do
https://www.aclu.org/blog/national-security/privacy-and-surveillance/ending-nsas-massive-phone-spying-program-would-be
NSA asks Congress to permanently reauthorize spying program that was so shambolic, the snoops had shut it down
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/08/16/spying_reauthorization_coats/
Full Letter to Congress
https://regmedia.co.uk/2019/08/16/coats-congress-215-spying.pdf
Don't Believe Reports Claiming NSA Surveillance Shut Down
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/03/dont-believe-reports-claiming-nsa-surveillance-shut-down-good-morning-liberty-03-06-19/
Trump signs bill renewing NSA's internet surveillance program
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-cyber-surveillance/trump-signs-bill-renewing-nsas-internet-surveillance-program-idUSKBN1F82MK
Congress Fails to Rein in Warrantless Surveillance. Again
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/06/congress-fails-to-rein-in-warrantless-surveillance-again/
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