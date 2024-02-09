Root Causes of Inflammation

https://drericberg.com/

Here are 10 common causes of inflammation. 1. Gluten consumption and food allergies Gluten can lead to a leaky gut, a condition where food particles leak through the small intestine. Leaky gut is one of the most common causes of inflammation. Pinpointing a food allergy can also help clear up gut inflammation. 2. Ultra-processed food ingredients Ultra-processed foods like synthetic sugars, modified food starches, and seed oils go through several industrial processes to the point that they no longer resemble their original form. These foods cause free-radical damage and inflammation in the body. 3. Viruses Viruses can go in and out of remission, causing inflammatory conditions that come and go. This is often triggered by stress which increases your cortisol levels, suppressing your immune system. Viruses can also block vitamin D. 4. Insulin resistance Frequent eating and carb consumption leads to insulin resistance. Most of the population is insulin-resistant. 5. Lack of cortisol Chronic stress over a long period and medications like Prednisone can lead to cortisol resistance. 6. Old injuries Lack of movement and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to inflammation. 7. Sludge in bile ducts Without adequate bile salts, bile sludge can back up into the liver causing right shoulder pain and rhomboid pain. This can be corrected by a healthy diet. 8. Too much iron This is typically caused by a genetic issue and is more common in men. 9. Hypoxia Conditions like COPD, cirrhosis of the liver, clogged arteries, and sleep apnea can cause hypoxia—a lack of oxygen. 10. Uric acid Uric acid is one of the most common causes of high blood pressure and comes from high fructose consumption. Here are the best remedies for inflammation: •Kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, or a probiotic •Vitamin D3 •Intermittent fasting and periodic prolonged fasting •Cruciferous vegetables and salads •Keto diet •Carnivore diet •TUDCA •Tocotrienols •Cold therapy •Stretching and exercise •Omega-3 fatty acids (cod liver oil, sardines, salmon)

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

