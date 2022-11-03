The only quick thing Xi can do to make good on his promises is to invade Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/505023
Summary：But while the world focused on Hu Jintao， what happened inside China？ China economic analyst Antonio Graceffo says First, we have to look at the state of the economy