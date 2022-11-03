The only quick thing Xi can do to make good on his promises is to invade Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/505023
Summary：But while the world focused on Hu Jintao， what happened inside China？ China economic analyst Antonio Graceffo says First, we have to look at the state of the economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.