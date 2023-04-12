Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Dr. Robert Malone Lawsuit, Defamation & George Webb

mRNA Inventor Lawsuit, Dr. Robert Malone Lawsuit, Defamation & George Webb.
Dr. Jane Ruby has been legally served by the self -proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, in his defamation lawsuit demanding $25 million for "insulting words" this is an attack on all free-speech and all Americans. Please voice your opinions while you still can.
