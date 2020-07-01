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** TARGET AMERICA ** Rules of Engagement Altered!
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51 views • July 01, 2020
** BREAKING: Black Lives Matter upgrades Rules of Engagement (ROE) to “shoot people in vehicles” — protester shoots unarmed elderly man in a vehicle; CHAZ “security” opens fire on black teens in Seattle
Natural News - June 30, 2020 by: Mike Adams
We have breaking news from sources in Seattle who tell us that Black Lives Matter terrorists have upgraded their Rules of Engagement (ROE) to actively shooting people in vehicles, and as a result of this new ROE, at least two shootings have now taken place over the last two days.
In Utah earlier today, a Black Lives Matter protester pulled a gun and opened fire on a 60-year-old man who was slowly driving a white SUV through a public intersection. The gunfire, clearly caught on video (and audio), managed to injure the driver but not kill him.
The shooter, dressed in typical Black Lives Matter garb and wearing a black-and-green shemagh, is caught in this screen grab from the video:
What many in the media are not reporting is that a second possible Black Lives Matter gunman was also captured in another still frame. This individual is wearing a short-sleeve shirt, a black backpack, and blue jeans. He appears to be aiming a pistol at the same vehicle as it speeds away:
Here’s a zoomed-in image of the second gunman, who appears to be holding a pistol, possibly a snub-nosed revolver. Note his fingers clearly gripping a dark object, which appears to be a pistol frame:
CHAZ “security” goons open fire on a vehicle in Seattle, killing a black teen
Also on Monday, CHAZ / CHOP security goons — armed Black Lives Matter terrorists — opened fire on a vehicle, killing a black teen inside and injuring another. “A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Seattle’s CHOP early Monday morning, while a 14-year-old remains in critical condition at the Harborview Medical Center,” reports Breitbart.com:
According to callers, “several unidentified people had fired shots into the Jeep.” Marty Jackson, a volunteer medic in CHOP, said he heard the gunshots and saw a white SUV driving speedily. That was followed by additional gunshots. He arrived on the scene and witnessed others attempting to tend to the victims, one of whom was shot in the head. He said he recognized the victims, as they had appeared in the area before. “He also said the CHOP’s security are the ones who fired on the SUV after it crashed into a concrete barrier,” KUOW reported.
One of the volunteer medics provided additional details:
And so when I arrived up there, I see the guy that got shot in the head and I started doing, you know, medical work on him. The guy that I’m working on got shot in the face twice — once in temple, once in the jaw. Probably four or five times in the arm and then once on the side.”
Remember, the left-wing media continues to describe Black Lives Matter as “peaceful” protesters, even as they are shooting up vehicles in actions that have turned BLM-occupied areas of America into “active war zones,” according to eyewitnesses.
The Rules of Engagement have been escalated to kinetic engagement of vehicles
Why have multiple Black Lives Matter gunmen engaged vehicles on the same day, in two different cities? Sources tell Natural News that the Rules of Engagement (RoE) have been escalated among Black Lives Matter terrorists, and they are now instructed to open fire on “suspicious” vehicles in an effort to spark a civil war.
This is happening, we are told, because Black Lives Matter has experienced zero resistance or push back against its marxist agenda to overthrow the nation, so they believe they can succeed in a kinetic war to eliminate their political enemies. Because of this overconfidence, they are now actively upgrading the RoE for their front line militant troops, who have been heavily armed due to nearly $500 million in donations from virtue signaling corporations across America that are throwing money at Black Lives Matter, effectively funding an illegal insurrection and domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.
Corporations that openly support Black Lives Matter terrorists include Google, Facebook, Netflix, McDonalds and all the usual suspects, all of which are now actively supporting violent terrorists who shoot innocent Americans. Here’s a list of 269 corporations that actively support Black Lives Matter terrorists in America. This list includes Amazon, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Citigroup, Disney, Fedex, General Motors, Home Depot, Lyft, Merck, Target, Verizon, Mozilla and many more.
Note that even when Black Lives Matter protesters are now actively shooting innocent people, there isn’t a single one of these corporations that has denounced BLM terrorism. They apparently endorse gun violence now, as long as the gun violence is carried out by Black Lives Matter terrorists.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-30-black-lives-matter-protester-shoots-unarmed-elderly-man-chaz-security.html
Natural News - June 30, 2020 by: Mike Adams
We have breaking news from sources in Seattle who tell us that Black Lives Matter terrorists have upgraded their Rules of Engagement (ROE) to actively shooting people in vehicles, and as a result of this new ROE, at least two shootings have now taken place over the last two days.
In Utah earlier today, a Black Lives Matter protester pulled a gun and opened fire on a 60-year-old man who was slowly driving a white SUV through a public intersection. The gunfire, clearly caught on video (and audio), managed to injure the driver but not kill him.
The shooter, dressed in typical Black Lives Matter garb and wearing a black-and-green shemagh, is caught in this screen grab from the video:
What many in the media are not reporting is that a second possible Black Lives Matter gunman was also captured in another still frame. This individual is wearing a short-sleeve shirt, a black backpack, and blue jeans. He appears to be aiming a pistol at the same vehicle as it speeds away:
Here’s a zoomed-in image of the second gunman, who appears to be holding a pistol, possibly a snub-nosed revolver. Note his fingers clearly gripping a dark object, which appears to be a pistol frame:
CHAZ “security” goons open fire on a vehicle in Seattle, killing a black teen
Also on Monday, CHAZ / CHOP security goons — armed Black Lives Matter terrorists — opened fire on a vehicle, killing a black teen inside and injuring another. “A 16-year-old was fatally shot in Seattle’s CHOP early Monday morning, while a 14-year-old remains in critical condition at the Harborview Medical Center,” reports Breitbart.com:
According to callers, “several unidentified people had fired shots into the Jeep.” Marty Jackson, a volunteer medic in CHOP, said he heard the gunshots and saw a white SUV driving speedily. That was followed by additional gunshots. He arrived on the scene and witnessed others attempting to tend to the victims, one of whom was shot in the head. He said he recognized the victims, as they had appeared in the area before. “He also said the CHOP’s security are the ones who fired on the SUV after it crashed into a concrete barrier,” KUOW reported.
One of the volunteer medics provided additional details:
And so when I arrived up there, I see the guy that got shot in the head and I started doing, you know, medical work on him. The guy that I’m working on got shot in the face twice — once in temple, once in the jaw. Probably four or five times in the arm and then once on the side.”
Remember, the left-wing media continues to describe Black Lives Matter as “peaceful” protesters, even as they are shooting up vehicles in actions that have turned BLM-occupied areas of America into “active war zones,” according to eyewitnesses.
The Rules of Engagement have been escalated to kinetic engagement of vehicles
Why have multiple Black Lives Matter gunmen engaged vehicles on the same day, in two different cities? Sources tell Natural News that the Rules of Engagement (RoE) have been escalated among Black Lives Matter terrorists, and they are now instructed to open fire on “suspicious” vehicles in an effort to spark a civil war.
This is happening, we are told, because Black Lives Matter has experienced zero resistance or push back against its marxist agenda to overthrow the nation, so they believe they can succeed in a kinetic war to eliminate their political enemies. Because of this overconfidence, they are now actively upgrading the RoE for their front line militant troops, who have been heavily armed due to nearly $500 million in donations from virtue signaling corporations across America that are throwing money at Black Lives Matter, effectively funding an illegal insurrection and domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.
Corporations that openly support Black Lives Matter terrorists include Google, Facebook, Netflix, McDonalds and all the usual suspects, all of which are now actively supporting violent terrorists who shoot innocent Americans. Here’s a list of 269 corporations that actively support Black Lives Matter terrorists in America. This list includes Amazon, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Citigroup, Disney, Fedex, General Motors, Home Depot, Lyft, Merck, Target, Verizon, Mozilla and many more.
Note that even when Black Lives Matter protesters are now actively shooting innocent people, there isn’t a single one of these corporations that has denounced BLM terrorism. They apparently endorse gun violence now, as long as the gun violence is carried out by Black Lives Matter terrorists.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-30-black-lives-matter-protester-shoots-unarmed-elderly-man-chaz-security.html
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