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Hope in Mariupol Azov Defeated
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180 views • April 14, 2022
"The destroyed theater of Mariupol and the port of Donbas on the Black Sea, summarizes the tragic history of that city, which is still experiencing fierce fighting. Right there, however, a new story rises on the ruins. The citizens of Mariupol expresses their hope despite the bleak panorama after the continuous bombardment in the battle against the nationalist Azov battalion." - teleSUR
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