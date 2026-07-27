OpenAI: A Bubble Bigger Than Dotcom

OpenAI is at the helm of the AI bubble but zoom out and we see an industry running out of demand, borrowing billions in debt, burning billions every month, and threatening to crash the global economy.

OpenAI's leaked financials and delayed IPO, the leaked US Treasury report warning the AI bubble is bigger than the dotcom bubble, Oracle borrowing billions to build AI data centers when Meta and xAI are leasing theirs, and now OpenAI trying to become too big to fail. Every new headline reveals just how close we are to an AI crash.

------------------

Sources: OpenAI Leaked Financials (Ed Zitron): https://www.wheresyoured.at/exclusive-openai-financials/

To support the channel on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/VanessaWingardh

----------------

Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!