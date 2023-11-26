EPOCH TV | New Scheme From IRS: 30 Million Americans Will Be Targeted Next Year

EPOCH TIMES: Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | New Scheme From IRS: 30 Million Americans Will Be Targeted
UPDATE: The IRS announced Nov. 24 that it is putting its plan on hold until next year
Epoch Times 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/RomanSale
📱 Switch to Patriot Mobile: https://ept.ms/46jIA6Z
Episode Resources:
🔵 1099-K Explanation:
https://ept.ms/3QXFRdg
https://ept.ms/3uu3JOr
https://ept.ms/3uxD57j
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.