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A Lot of Eyes Looking At DS Antics Today
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60 views • May 09, 2021
A Lot of Eyes Looking At DS Antics Today
People are paying more and more attention to all the nonesense the Deep State is doing every single day. From the audit to China's incompetence, we are seeing a new world from a new perspective. The awakening is happening whether they like it or not.
@OnTheFringe
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
People are paying more and more attention to all the nonesense the Deep State is doing every single day. From the audit to China's incompetence, we are seeing a new world from a new perspective. The awakening is happening whether they like it or not.
@OnTheFringe
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
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