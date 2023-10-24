Create New Account
Maria Zeee: World War Zeee with Maria Zeee ft. Shimon Yanowitz from Israel
The launch of our first broadcast of ‘World War Zeee’ on Brighteon TV features Shimon Yanowitz from Israel, who now faces potential JAIL TIME and seizure of property for speaking out against the tyrannical Israeli government and asking genuine questions about the war.

