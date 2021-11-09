© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Needs Help - Military Training To Go Against Citizens, Forced Vaccinations...? (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
1083 views • November 09, 2021
Australia Needs Help - Military Training To Go Against Citizens, Forced Vaccinations...? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/Ln1DQX8UlD0
Some links are below, but others were captured from twitter a while ago, and they provide no additional information.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-iSzV4jnwY
Protest In Melbourne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAN27NchFls&;t=19s
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cI0Q5UgFFU
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/Ln1DQX8UlD0
Some links are below, but others were captured from twitter a while ago, and they provide no additional information.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my to my back up channels
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee - https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-iSzV4jnwY
Protest In Melbourne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAN27NchFls&;t=19s
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cI0Q5UgFFU
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.