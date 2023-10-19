Create New Account
Ben Bergquam at the Capitol | Interviews on the streets at the Pro-Palestine Protests in D.C.
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam tries to interview the protesters, they wont talk to him.... then he speaks with Joe: "There's no reason American tax dollars should be funding this war or the war in Ukraine"


Aired On: 10/18/2023

#news #politics #realnews

retaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warwash dc protests

