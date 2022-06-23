SUPREMES RULE: NY GUN GRAB LAW 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL'!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
In a stunning 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional the New York requirement that applicants for a concealed carry handgun permit must show a special cause for the request. The Second Amendment "protects an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home," wrote Justice Clarence Thomas in the majority opinion. Also today: Biden's top economic advisor claims the best way out of inflation is...more government spending!
Get your EARLY BIRD tickets for the RPI Conference! Info: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2022/june/23/anatomy-of-a-police-state/