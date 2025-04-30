Warnings You Will Wish You Had Acted On 04/30/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is official that America WILL have empty shelves in about 2-3 weeks. China stopped to ship containers to America, and the Port of Seattle is already empty. Please heed this warning and prepare for this troubling time ahead.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Intro
03:00Tariffs
04:13Port of Seattle Empty
07:38Plan Red
12:00China
17:24Ash & Shelters
20:03Trade War with America