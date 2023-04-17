Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My DIY Magnetic Field Viewer (i.e. Ferro-Cell) and some magnetic arrangements
78 views
channel image
Exploring Alt Tech
Published Yesterday |

I decided to film something different amongst the many different technologies I'm constantly experimenting and testing with. This isn't exclusive to Nigel Cheese but he has by far the most advanced version of this type of technology, which I explain a little of towards the end of the video. If you can handle my "uhhs" "umms" and rambling then some of the images I think are worth seeing, and are not very common anywhere on the internet. I hope you enjoy. =]

Keywords
diymagnetismmagnetsferro fluidfield viewerferro-cellferro-fluid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket