The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. God Uses Your broken Self

Psalm 34:18
New International Version
"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted
and saves those who are crushed in spirit."
Brokenness is one of the toughest biblical concepts to preach on and talk about. All of us have experienced being broken to varying degrees. Be assured Warriors Of Light God can use you at your best or at your worst. The key to redemption is trusting in the Lord and letting him fix you over fixing yourself. Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
BROKEN WITH PURPOSE
Grace, Grit & Love
@GraceGritLove
https://www.youtube.com/@GraceGritLove
12 Stones - Broken
12stonesvideo
@12stonesvideo
https://www.youtube.com/@12StonesVEVO
Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
