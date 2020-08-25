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Viral Impacts Explained - The PANDA Pandemic Data & Analytics Group
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13 views • August 25, 2020
Viral impacts Explained
Deep-dive on the real impacts of this viral issue across the globe, with a special focus on how the cost-benefit of suppression measures is destroying middle-income countries like Africa. Have we lost the plot in trying to stop the unstoppable? Is the cost-benefit horrifically in the wrong direction?
Will the middle-income countries suffer enormously and pointlessly, from our Western notions of holding back the tide? Nick Hudson and Peter Castleden of PANDA group answer all...!
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
The recently published PANDA Analysis: https://www.pandata.org.za/wp-content...
Deep-dive on the real impacts of this viral issue across the globe, with a special focus on how the cost-benefit of suppression measures is destroying middle-income countries like Africa. Have we lost the plot in trying to stop the unstoppable? Is the cost-benefit horrifically in the wrong direction?
Will the middle-income countries suffer enormously and pointlessly, from our Western notions of holding back the tide? Nick Hudson and Peter Castleden of PANDA group answer all...!
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
The recently published PANDA Analysis: https://www.pandata.org.za/wp-content...
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