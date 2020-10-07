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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 4 "Back to Zero" 100720
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3 views • October 07, 2020
In this week's episode, Zidkenu takes the canoe back to zero. Follow along as Zidkenu discusses items of interest from the future, scores the debate, and recaps the good, the bad and the ugly.
Watch out for the challenge!
Watch out for the challenge!
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