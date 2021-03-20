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Shadow of Wat Episode 10 - A Shame-Full Performance
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0 view • March 20, 2021
In this episode, Brimby mentally disables a large portion of the Uruk population, Talface gets off his nut and travels to the Coloured Rooms, and apparently when an Uruk enters the fight pits his IQ immediately drops to 4.
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