Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How Elon Musk, Mike Adams Fools “Conservatives” to Conceal REAL CENSORSHIP. What We Must Do.
99 views
APEX MENTALITY
Published 15 hours ago |

In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a prescient systems analysis of how and why Elon Musk is FOOLING & EXPLOITING anti-Biden “Conservative” sentiments to CONCEAL the REAL CENSORSHIP - the Backdoor to Twitter - that Elon Musk keeps FULLY ACTIVE for Government to do an end run around the First Amendment.



