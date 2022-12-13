Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How Elon Musk, Mike Adams Fools “Conservatives” to Conceal REAL CENSORSHIP. What We Must Do.

In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a prescient systems analysis of how and why Elon Musk is FOOLING & EXPLOITING anti-Biden “Conservative” sentiments to CONCEAL the REAL CENSORSHIP - the Backdoor to Twitter - that Elon Musk keeps FULLY ACTIVE for Government to do an end run around the First Amendment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.