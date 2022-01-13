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Israel's prime minister pressures teenage girl to take COVID injection on live television
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40 views • January 13, 2022
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nudged a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television. The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated. In front of a primetime TV audience, she is seen squirming in a chair while a nurse prepares to inject her with Pfizer's COVID shot.
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