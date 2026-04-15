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TEN little nigger boys went out to dine;
One choked his little self and then there
were nine.
Nine little nigger boys
sat up very
late ;
One overslept himself and then there were
eight.
Eight little nigger boys travelling
in Devon ;
One said he'd stay there and then there were
seven.
Seven little nigger boys chopping up sticks;
One chopped himself in halves and then there
were six.
Six little nigger boys playing with a hive
;
A bumble bee stung one and then there were
five.
Five little nigger boys going
in for law;
One got in Chancery and then there were four. Four little nigger boys going
out to sea;
A red herring swallowed one and then there
were three.
Three little nigger boys walking
in the Zoo;
A big bear hugged one and then there were
two.
Two little nigger boys sitting
in the sun ;
One got frizzled up and then there was one.
One little nigger boy left all alone ;
He got married and then there was none.