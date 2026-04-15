TEN little nigger boys went out to dine;

One choked his little self and then there

were nine.

Nine little nigger boys

sat up very

late ;

One overslept himself and then there were

eight.

Eight little nigger boys travelling

in Devon ;

One said he'd stay there and then there were

seven.

Seven little nigger boys chopping up sticks;

One chopped himself in halves and then there

were six.

Six little nigger boys playing with a hive

;

A bumble bee stung one and then there were

five.

Five little nigger boys going

in for law;

One got in Chancery and then there were four. Four little nigger boys going

out to sea;

A red herring swallowed one and then there

were three.

Three little nigger boys walking

in the Zoo;

A big bear hugged one and then there were

two.

Two little nigger boys sitting

in the sun ;

One got frizzled up and then there was one.

One little nigger boy left all alone ;

He got married and then there was none.