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Questions of Ezra
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32 views • April 29, 2021
Questions of Ezra [2017] covers the entire apocryphal text while providing a fundamental overview on the major prophet himself. What happens when an Adamite dies? Is judgment of souls immediate or at a later date? Should the reaper be feared? This Armenian "lost book" details several questions raised by Ezra to an angel of Yahweh concerning death and the final abodes of both righteous and wicked seeds.
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