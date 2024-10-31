Families of Prisoners Urge Red Cross to Delver Winter Clothes to Relatives. Jenin, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The families of prisoners in Jenin, organised a sit-in in front of the Red Cross headquarters in the city, during which they brought their children’s winter clothes which the occupation prevented them from delivering. Discussions took place between the families and the Red Cross representatives, during which the families expressed their anger and anguish.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne.
Filmed: 29/10/2024
