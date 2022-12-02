Protestors urge China's President Xi to resign

https://gnews.org/articles/552149
Summary：11/28/2022 Protests against the CCP’s strict Covid measures have intensified and turned political, with some demonstrators calling for Xi Jinping to step down and for democracy, rule of law, freedom and political change. The fact that protesters across China have been united around the same theme, that is, the zero-COVID policy, is a major concern for the ruling elite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.