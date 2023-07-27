Create New Account
Cocaine Mitch Gonna Glitch July 26, 2023
SentryOfTheTruthChannel
Published 19 hours ago

Why do we have so many vegetables like Glitch McConnell, John Festerman, Diane FineStine, Joe "Sniffy" Bidan in elected office?  Because they're installed -- elections are rigged.  July 2023.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/





