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“It’s Gonna Get Worse Before It Gets Better” – Another Eye-Opening Conversation with Pamela Popper
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281 views • January 24, 2022
… And we’re not done with “worse” yet.
Of course, we’re talking about the current virus situation. But as usual, we’re talking about it in a way you won’t hear from most other media outlets.
Tune in to explore:
Why Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has altogether stopped testing for the virus in the emergency room
The coming rise of wrongful death lawsuits (what they’re about and why)
Whether a civil war could be on the horizon
How adherence to certain mandates varies greatly from one area to another in the U.S.
In the current climate amid the virus situation, some people—about 30% of the U.S. population—are making vicious statements and even threats against others. Why? And will this percentage grow, decrease, or stay the same?
What might turn the tide in this virus situation over the coming months or years? Will the main actors just disappear? Will more people continue to die—and if so—from what, exactly?
Pamela Popper is Founder and President of Wellness Forum Health, a company that for more than 25 years has been helping people achieve long-term health through informed medical decision-making and diet and lifestyle.
Learn more about her work at https://wellnessforumhealth.com/, and get involved at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Of course, we’re talking about the current virus situation. But as usual, we’re talking about it in a way you won’t hear from most other media outlets.
Tune in to explore:
Why Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has altogether stopped testing for the virus in the emergency room
The coming rise of wrongful death lawsuits (what they’re about and why)
Whether a civil war could be on the horizon
How adherence to certain mandates varies greatly from one area to another in the U.S.
In the current climate amid the virus situation, some people—about 30% of the U.S. population—are making vicious statements and even threats against others. Why? And will this percentage grow, decrease, or stay the same?
What might turn the tide in this virus situation over the coming months or years? Will the main actors just disappear? Will more people continue to die—and if so—from what, exactly?
Pamela Popper is Founder and President of Wellness Forum Health, a company that for more than 25 years has been helping people achieve long-term health through informed medical decision-making and diet and lifestyle.
Learn more about her work at https://wellnessforumhealth.com/, and get involved at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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