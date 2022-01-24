BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“It’s Gonna Get Worse Before It Gets Better” – Another Eye-Opening Conversation with Pamela Popper
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
281 views • January 24, 2022
… And we’re not done with “worse” yet.

Of course, we’re talking about the current virus situation. But as usual, we’re talking about it in a way you won’t hear from most other media outlets.

Tune in to explore:

Why Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has altogether stopped testing for the virus in the emergency room

The coming rise of wrongful death lawsuits (what they’re about and why)
Whether a civil war could be on the horizon

How adherence to certain mandates varies greatly from one area to another in the U.S.

In the current climate amid the virus situation, some people—about 30% of the U.S. population—are making vicious statements and even threats against others. Why? And will this percentage grow, decrease, or stay the same?

What might turn the tide in this virus situation over the coming months or years? Will the main actors just disappear? Will more people continue to die—and if so—from what, exactly?

Pamela Popper is Founder and President of Wellness Forum Health, a company that for more than 25 years has been helping people achieve long-term health through informed medical decision-making and diet and lifestyle.

Learn more about her work at https://wellnessforumhealth.com/, and get involved at https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
climatesituationcurrent virus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy