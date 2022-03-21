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Israel: Testimonies of the victims
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74 views • March 21, 2022
Now that the German government has decided to make vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers, many people are urgently asking themselves: Should I get vaccinated after all? Before you make this decision, we advise you to watch this film from Israel and listen to what vaccinated people there report.
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