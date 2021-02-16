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Joe Biden ushers in change of reporting from CNN’s four years of ‘orange man bad’
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90 views • February 16, 2021
For four years CNN reported on the White House with a tone of “orange man bad” but as soon as Joe Biden entered office there was a starkly different tone in reporting, according to Sky News host Paul Murray.
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