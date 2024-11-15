Deep State Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald J. Trump addresses the nation November 8th 2024 (shortly after election "win")
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKOAoICmbyV1S5W2KNsoH92SD9iT8d4z9
https://goldenageofgaia.com/2024/11/08/agenda-47-president-trumps-plan-to-dismantle-the-deep-state-and-return-power-to-the-american-people/